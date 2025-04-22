Barclays PLC Has $12.24 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,494.50. This represents a 69.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

