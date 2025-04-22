Barclays PLC Has $12.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,877 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

