Barclays PLC Has $12.92 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,430 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 119,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,285,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

