Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $694,600.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

