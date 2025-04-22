Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 265,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,738,000 after buying an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ASB opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

