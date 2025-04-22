Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

