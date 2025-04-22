Barclays PLC Raises Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

