Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

