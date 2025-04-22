Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.