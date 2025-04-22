Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

