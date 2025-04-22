Barclays PLC Sells 178,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Clearwater Analytics worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after buying an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,972,000 after buying an additional 1,585,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,253,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,066,000 after acquiring an additional 352,201 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,073.65. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $433,279.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,365.45. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,478,363. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.