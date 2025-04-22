Barclays PLC Sells 97,498 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,093 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,134,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $106,989,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at $769,732,587.50. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,694,739 shares of company stock valued at $327,308,651. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

