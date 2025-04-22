Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Guardant Health worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.