BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,419,000 after buying an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,885,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,746,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,851,832.30. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

