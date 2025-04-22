Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

