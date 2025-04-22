BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 124,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $568.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In related news, CEO Philip M. Tseng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

