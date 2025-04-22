Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 398.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

