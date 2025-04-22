CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,280 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after buying an additional 568,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

CTRE stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 169.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.