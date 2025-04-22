CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

