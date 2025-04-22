Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

FOUR stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

