Cerity Partners LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ATI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

