Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

