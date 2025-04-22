Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

