Cerity Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 2,015,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 484,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $7,005,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

