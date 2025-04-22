Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.