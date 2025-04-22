Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.57. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

