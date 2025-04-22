Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

