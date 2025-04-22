Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Argus raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

