Condor Capital Management Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,084,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

