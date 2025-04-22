CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CTS were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CTS by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

