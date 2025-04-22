Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,196,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,064,000 after acquiring an additional 355,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 730,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 281,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.