Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.19. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

