Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.