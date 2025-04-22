Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,145 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in CBIZ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.90.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

