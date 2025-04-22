Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 827.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

