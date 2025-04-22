FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of FB Financial worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $58.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,303,606.91. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

