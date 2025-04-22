First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.