Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,898,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 26,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $448,875.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $545,516.60. The trade was a 45.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,035 shares of company stock worth $2,135,236. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.