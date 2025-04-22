Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Down 1.6 %

GLOB opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.26. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.