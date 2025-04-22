Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,118,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.4 %

HTLD opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $647.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Express

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.