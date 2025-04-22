Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HL. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

