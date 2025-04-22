Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,040 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 113,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

