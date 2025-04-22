Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.