Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independent Bank by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INDB. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

