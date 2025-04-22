Invesco Ltd. Acquires 43,336 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $132.29.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last three months. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.