Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Buckle worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on BKE

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.