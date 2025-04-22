Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

