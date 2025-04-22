Invesco Ltd. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $778.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

