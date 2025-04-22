Invesco Ltd. Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

STRA stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $501,843. The trade was a 10.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

