Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 14,717.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,586.16. This represents a 35.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,837 shares in the company, valued at $177,671.88. This represents a 96.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 185,400 shares of company stock worth $715,701 over the last 90 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.